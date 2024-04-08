Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Demands $10 Millon From Blueface In Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

Blueface was hit with a lawsuit by Soulja Boy’s baby mama after claiming he slept with her the day before her baby shower.

via: Hot97

According to court documents, Soulja Boy’s girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez, asked the court to award her $10 million in damages in a lawsuit she filed in February against rap star Blueface for spreading alleged lies about her and her child.

Soulja Boy and Blueface began feuding in December 2023. Blueface claimed to have slept with Soulja Boy’s girlfriend after she appeared in his music video before his recent imprisonment. In January, Soulja Boy’s girlfriend sued Blueface with a defamation lawsuit.

Martinez requested a total of $10.25 million in damages, including $250k for future loss of earnings, $2.5 million for pain and suffering, $2.5 million for emotional distress, and $5 million in punitive damages. She claimed to have received death threats from Blueface fans and has disabled messages on social media, according to her legal team.

According to Martinez’s accusations, the rapper failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being served with legal papers. She is represented by attorneys Vadim Yeremenko and Tara Licata.

Blueface is scheduled to be released from jail in July.