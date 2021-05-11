Soulja Boy Sued by Woman Who Claims She Suffered a Miscarriage After He Beat Her

According to a new lawsuit, Soulja Boy hit his ex-girlfriend so hard she suffered a miscarriage.

The woman, who filed her suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her identity, is suing the rapper claiming she was subjected to domestic violence for years.

In the lawsuit documents, the woman claims, while pregnant with his child in 2015, he became irate and violent after a simple conversation and got physical — punching her in the face and chest until she could no longer stand.

She says the punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body to protect her stomach while using her hands to cover her head. She claims Soulja also kicked her all over her body, particularly in the stomach … and claims soon after she suffered a miscarriage.

The miscarriage incident wasn’t isolated, she says. Jane Doe alleges that in 2017 Soulja got physical and started punching her in her face and breasts. She says things got so bad Soulja’s security had to pull him away from her. She claims Soulja was pissed because he thought she was leaving him.

Later, in 2018, she says that another conversation turned violent as he began to physically attack and yell at her — and that incident was caught on camera.

She claims the night vision cameras used on the show captured the incident, which later aired on the WeTV network in early 2019.

She also points to an alleged incident in 2019 when she claims he “tightly gripped” her neck and choked her while threatening her life after she rebuffed his efforts to rekindle the relationship.

Jane claims during the course of their relationship he would coerce her to engage in sexual acts through the threat of physical violence. She claims he subjected her to physical assault if she refused.

She’s suing for assault, sexual battery, gender violence and more.

We’re not saying who we think this young woman is because she clearly filed as Jane Doe for a reason, but look at the timeline and consider who Soulja was dating at the time.