Soulja Boy Slams Elon Musk’s Handling of Twitter, Says He Plans to Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Soulja Boy is fed up with Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter — and he plans on doing something about it.

via Complex:

On Twitter, the “Crank That” rapper threatened to launch his own app because he was unhappy with all the changes to Twitter since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion and became the owner.

Soulja Boy has made a name for himself by being the first rapper to embrace technology and be innovative. He was the first to use UStream, first to go “viral” on YouTube, first to have his own gaming console, and first to get verified on Instagram. People shouldn’t be surprised if Soulja does go ahead with creating his own social media app. He’ll be the first to do that too.

As detailed by The New York Times, Musk’s takeover of Twitter was two weeks of chaos with immediate layoffs, fired executives, product deadlines, and revamp the subscription service Twitter Blue which cost $8 a month.

Good luck, Soulja.

Wow… I can’t believe this. Fuck it I’m going to create my own app. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 12, 2022