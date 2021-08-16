Soulja Boy Responds to Being Called Out to Fight by Aaron Carter, Says He’d Beat the Tattoos Off Singer’s Face [Video]

Aaron Carter have been making headlines in the past few weeks after he secured celebrity boxing matches. Ahead of his match against former baseball player Lenny Dykstra, Aaron revealed in a new interview that he’s actually more interested in fighting Soulja Boy instead.

via: XXL

On Sunday (Aug. 15), Big Draco hopped on Instagram and responded to Carter recently saying he would wash the “Make It Clap” rapper in a boxing ring. “Aaron Carter, whoever the fuck you is?,” a livid Soulja Boy says in the video. “I just seen some shit on [The] Shade Room talking ’bout you wanna box. Boy, I’ll beat the candy out your pockets. Ain’t you the nigga that had the songs like ‘I want candy.’ I’ll beat the candy out your pockets, nigga. What the fuck is you talking about? Fuck Aaron Carter. Who the fuck is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you is a bitch. I’ll beat the tattoos off your face, White boy.”

In the wake of Soulja’s response, Carter has already fired back. Recording the clip from his home, the former pop star flexed by showing off his numerous plaques. “Who am I? Seventy-five million records later that’s who I am,” Carter said into the camera. “I know you be pulling numbers too, though, but everywhere I walk there’s millions. What’s good? I seen you boxing and training and doing all that shit. Talk all that talk, it’s OK. Meet me in that ring, you know what will happen there, right?.”

Soulja has been tied to numerous celebrity boxing matchups in the past, including proposed squabbles with Chris Brown and Jake Paul, but the L.A.-based rapper has yet to step into the ring.

Who do y’all have your money on?