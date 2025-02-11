Home > NEWS

Soulja Boy Finally Responds To Marlon Wayans’ Donald Trump Joke, Causing Heated Exchange

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Soulja Boy had some words for comedian Marlon Wayans.

In late January, the iconic funny man appeared on 101.1 The Wiz, reacting to a slew of rappers performing at Donald Trump‘s inauguration. Marlon unloaded on Soulja specifically, claiming that he had been “canceled” and needed the gig to stay relevant.

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”

The “Crank That” artist seemingly caught wind of the situation and then crashed out weeks later on Monday (Feb. 10). Soulja took to X/Twitter with a rather aggressive response, typing, “Marlon Wayans you a bi**h and u not funny shut up ni**a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks.” Marlon promptly shot back, “Says the coon that jumped over the moon,” referencing his performance for Trump’s MAGA ball. Calling the legend out for his role in White Chicks, the combative rapper then clapped back with, “You a 52-year-old black man that dressed up like a white bi**h. Who really the coon? Broke a** ni**a.”

Marlon Wayans then got the last laugh as he hit Soulja Boy with a jab, insisting that he was “molested” and that he should “go sit your lil a** down on some uncle’s lap and stfu.”

During this back and forth with The Haunted House actor, Soulja Boy also decided to get some shots at his nemesis Blueface. “I heard you in jail getting raped in the booty @bluefacebleedem,” he typed seemingly out of nowhere.

via: Vibe

