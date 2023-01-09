Soulja Boy Attacks Tory Lanez And 'Lame A**' Rap Community As He Defends Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

While on Instagram live, the rapper calls out fellow rappers for not speaking up after Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

via: AceShowbiz

Soulja Boy has shared his two cents on a felony trial against Tory Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. During an Instagram Live session, the “Pretty Boy Swag” spitter blasted the Canadian rapper and rap community for not supporting the Hot Girl Meg.

“Yall n***as out here shooting b***hes and aint nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” the 32-year-old hip-hop star said during the livestream on Sunday, January 8. He then took aim at Tory, calling the convicted felon a “b***h.”

“Well, Tory Lanez you a b***h. “You a b***h n***a on me,” Soulja, born DeAndre Cortez Way, continued. “Yall watched this n***a shoot this b***h and everybody said, ‘He aint do it.’ Man, f**k yall lame a** n***as.”

Elsewhere during the live session, Big Draco brought the smoke to Tory, claiming that his career was “trash.” The “Crank That” emcee said, “You want to shoot b***hes in the feet n***a? Yous a p***y n***a.”

“And when you get from jail n***a you know where I’m at. You got a problem n***a I’ll beat your b***h a** n***a,” Soulja added. “Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash n***a. Your music trash. Your career trash. Your whole life trash.”

Last month, Tory was convicted of shooting Megan. On December 23, following eight days of trial, nearly two days of closing arguments and a day of deliberations, a grand jury found Tory, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, guilty of all three charges levied against him. The three counts were felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In response to the guilty verdict, Tory’s fans have established several petitions to appeal his conviction in connection to the shooting. The petition with the most signatures, launched on the same day that Tory was taken into custody, now has over 50,00 signatures with a goal to reach 75,000.

Soulja Boy blasts rap community for not supporting Megan Thee Stallion ?https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NNagJPQwue — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2023