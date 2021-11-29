Soul Train Awards 2021: Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, Ashanti, Maxwell, More Honored [Video]

BET presented the 20201 Soul Train Awards that aired Sunday night. The awards ceremony celebrated the dance show “Soul Train’s” 50th anniversary and for the first time was held at the legendary Apollo in Harlem, New York.

via: USA Today

It was a big night for R&B duo Silk Sonic, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who took home song of the year and video of the year for their first single, “Leave The Door Open.” The smooth, old school-sounding love song also earned the The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Silk Sonic, who released their much-anticipated debut album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” on Nov. 12, also performed “Fly as Me” and “Smokin Out the Window” against the iconic Soul Train backdrop during the show.

Jazmine Sullivan also nabbed major recognition, taking home album of the year for “Heaux Tales” and being named best R&B/soul female artist. Sullivan made waves early this year with her rendition of the national anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl alongside country music artist Eric Church.

Also honored at the awards were Ashanti with the Lady of Soul Award, and Maxwell with the Living Legend Award, both of whom performed medleys of their biggest hits during the ceremony. Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, Fred Hammond and Ari Lennox also hit the stage.

Here is a list of the night’s big winners.

2021 Soul Train Awards winners

Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open” written by Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II and Christopher Brody Brown

Best collaboration: Wizkid featuring Tems, “Essence”

Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin

Best new artist: Yung Bleu

Best R&B/Soul female artist: Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul male artist: Giveon

Certified Soul Award: Charlie Wilson

Song of the year: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Best dance performance: Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Check out some moments from the award show below.

One thing about @PJMorton is that there will only be crumbs left when he gets off the mic! ? #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/dXPdkTaJxH — BET Music (@BETMusic) November 29, 2021

Summer Walker and Ari Lennox perform “Unloyal” for the first time at the Soul Train Awards.

pic.twitter.com/RcF7Ad2e7D — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 29, 2021

Silk Sonic performs “Smokin Out The Window” at the Soul Train Awards.

pic.twitter.com/Mx8eiuISof — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 29, 2021

#eldebarge Soul Train Awards 2021 pic.twitter.com/LvQbyLSMec — IG: El DeBarge Pics Fan Page (@number1ElFan) November 29, 2021

My favorite Soul Cypher from the Soul Train awards was in 2018. Kelly Price was sanging and Luke James was hyping her up! pic.twitter.com/sTdgjL5uHe — N? (@respectfullysis) November 21, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” won album of the year at the @SoulTrain award and we truly LOVE to see it!!! pic.twitter.com/7Obsbmf3fL — Hersole Podcast (@HersolePodcast) November 29, 2021