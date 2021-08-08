Sorry Not Sorry? DaBaby Deletes His Instagram Apology for Homophobic Remarks

Just when we thought it was over. It appears DaBaby is taking back his apology.

via: Page Six

Only six days after taking to Instagram to apologize for the homophobic remarks he made at the Rolling Loud music festival, DaBaby has deleted his mea culpa from his page.

Social media users noticed Sunday that the lengthy, face-saving statement posted Aug. 2 was no longer anywhere to be found on the rapper’s account.

A rep for DaBaby did not immediately respond when Page Six reached out for an explanation.

In the since-expunged apology, the Cleveland native, 29, called his Rolling Loud comments about HIV/AIDS “hurtful and triggering” and admitted that he had been “misinformed.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, also slammed social media users who criticized him before he “even [had] the opportunity to grow, educate and learn” from his remarks, claiming that people were “publicly working against” him.

The statement — which many netizens speculated had been crafted by DaBaby’s team rather than the artist himself — was posted shortly after the organizers of Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and several other music festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups.

The backlash stemmed from the “Rockstar” rapper’s July 25 performance at Rolling Loud, where he told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up. … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n—as’ d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air.”

Elton John, Madonna and DaBaby’s “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa were among the many celebrities who decried his comments. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, offered to educate DaBaby, writing on Instagram, “Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

