The Sopranos' Drea De Matteo Says OnlyFans 'Saved My Life' and 'It Feels Good' | lovebscott.com

Drea de Matteo says when her family hit hard times, they were saved by the most unlikely of heroes.

via: People

Despite her initial hesitation with joining the adult subscription platform, The Sopranos star, 52, shared how she’s received a new lease on life after the service saved her from the brink of financial ruin.

After losing acting jobs and her bank account dwindling, Matteo decided to take on OnlyFans, and — within five minutes of joining — she made a lifesaving sum of money.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it,” she recalled to the Daily Mail. “At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

The actress kept uploading more pictures to the site and in “five minutes” she made enough money to pay back her real estate company, which kept the sale of her home.

“It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,” she continued. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

Matteo joins stars like Cardi B, Denise Richards, Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey who have all managed to find success upon joining Only Fans. However, Matteo initially “didn’t want to do it” and received “a lot of heat for doing it and it went f—ing viral and people went nuts.”

Matteo and her husband, Robby Staebler, originally planned to create a podcast on the platform and put sexy content behind a paywall. “That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there,” she added.

Now, Matteo has grown to love seeing her adult content and “feels good” looking back at her photos.

“For the most part like I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier. I don’t look good in the pictures if I’m skinny. Before photo shoot, I get to eat and eat. I get to bulk up to look better,” she said before revealing her “carb loading” diet.

“I’m just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak,” she added.

Matteo is best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, for which she earned an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2004. She has also appeared on shows like Joey, Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives and Shades of Blue.