‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Debuts With $71 Million, Breaking Record for Video Game Adaptations

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is a record-breaking hit.

via Complex:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has shattered a record previously held by its predecessor, making $71 million in its opening weekend at the box office and earning the title of the biggest opening for a movie based on a video game ever, per Collider. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie made $58 million back in 2020 during its first weekend in theaters.

To help its cause, the second film—which was also directed by Jeff Fowler—brought in a new franchise face with Idris Elba as Knuckles, while Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey all reprised their roles.

The film is also Carrey’s biggest domestic opener, overtaking the $68 million made by 2003’s Bruce Almighty, per Deadline.

“Sonic 2‘s record opening is a victory for Paramount and for the industry at large,” said Paramount Theatrical Distribution Boss Chris Aronson. “The filmmakers did an amazing job of crafting a film that is both in service of Sonic’s legions of fans as well as the general and family audience. Growing a franchise is no small feat and having an opening +22% over the first film is a remarkable achievement. Kudos to the filmmakers and to the marketing and distributions teams at Paramount for doing a fantastic job in bringing the film into the global marketplace!

We have yet to see the first one — but kudos to Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell. We see you getting those family blockbuster coins!