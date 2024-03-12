Someone's Making a Movie Mirroring Viral 'Who TF Did I Marry?' TikTok Series and It's Already Got a Trailer | lovebscott.com

Coming soon to Tubi.

via: Complex

Someone is already trying to capitalize on TikToker Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson’s viral Who TF Did I Marry? series with a movie copying her real-life story.

The new low-budget flick from Alvin Gray’s 9/10 Productions Film is titled The Wife That Didn’t Know Who She Married, and the trailer teases a story closely mirroring Reesa Teesa’s 50-part TikTok series. It features several details pulled from her real-life story, including the ultra-specific inclusion of Gatorade bottles. At one point, the protagonist Tessa (very subtle) flat-out asks another character, “Who the fuck did I marry?”

The trailer ends with her recording a video about the ordeal, and the team behind the movie isn’t trying to hide its inspirations. The protagonist—exactly like Reesa Teesa does in the video below—introduces the confessional video series in her car asking viewers to “excuse” her hair.

It’s unclear when the film will be made available, but 9/10 Productions has released several projects on Tubi and other VOD services such as Vudu and Amazon, so it will presumably show up on one of those platforms soon.

Last week, Tareasa Johnson signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. It sparked speculation that she’s going to adapt her story for a major Hollywood project, whether it be a series or a movie. “I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity,” said Johnson. “I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone.”

Reesa Teesa has yet to respond to the trailer for The Wife That Didn’t Know Who She Married.

9/10 Productions recently released a 50-minute movie that also wasn’t subtle about adapting real-life events. Perhaps director Alvin Gray’s most notable project yet is entitled The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel, modeled after Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Gray himself stars in the movie as a rapper named Cory Gainz.