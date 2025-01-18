Home > NEWS

Someone Reportedly Broke Into Kid Cudi’s Home, Ate A Meal, Then Took A Shower

BY: Walker

Published 26 minutes ago

Los Angeles County residents’ efforts are currently focused on the area’s devastating wildfires. Fortunately for Kid Cudi, he was able to safely evacuate. However, his home wasn’t exactly unoccupied.

According to TMZ, the Cleveland rapper’s Los Angeles residence was burglarized by a suspect who also made use of the bathroom and kitchen during their time inside, cooking a meal and taking a shower. The intruder was discovered in the home on Wednesday (Jan. 15) by an alarm system which picked up a shirtless man on camera.

The tabloid reported Los Angeles County law enforcement made their way to the home and arrested the man who was then booked for felony burglary and theft of utilities. The unidentified individual, who police believe is homeless, is being held on $150,000 bail.

The Grammy-winning rapper was forced to evacuate the property last week as wildfires spread through multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods.

“Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib,” wrote the 40-year-old on Instagram per Billboard. “Im safe, w[ith] my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and Im for praying us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. if you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”

According to CBS News, the deadly wildfires claimed the lives of at least 27 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and charred more than 60 square miles. Tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders as the fires continue to be contained.

via: Vibe

