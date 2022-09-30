Solange Makes New York City Ballet History at Star-Studded Opening Night [Photos + Video]

Solange Knowles is that girl.

via: The Cut

Last night at Lincoln Center, the New York City Ballet celebrated the tenth anniversary of its annual Fall Fashion Gala. Conceptualized by Sarah Jessica Parker, the gala has become one of the most exciting and exclusive fashion events on the calendar, bringing some of the biggest names in dance and design together for one evening. (Though Parker was the gala’s organizer and honoree, she was unable to attend because of a sudden family emergency.)

In spite of her absence, the event was a success and kicked off with an outdoor cocktail hour around the Lincoln Center fountain, after which guests filed into the auditorium (a face-mask mandate took many by surprise; think of all the hours that went into makeup!).

Once guests were seated, the show opened with an excerpt of a classic ballet, Symphony in C, by George Balanchine, before moving into the main event: Play Time, an exuberant piece choreographed by Gianna Reisen and set to music by Solange Knowles, who was commissioned by NYCB for the occasion (the multihyphenate star is the second Black woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet).

There to cheer Solange on was her sister Beyoncé accompanied by family matriarch Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson. They slipped into the auditorium when the lights were down and slipped out right after, but when Solange took her bow, I’m pretty sure I saw their phones light up in a very cute “you’re doing great, sweetie” moment.

Mama Tina and Beyoncé cheering Solange during the curtain call at New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala pic.twitter.com/cg2aen28a7 — BEY'Z??? is a CHURCH GIRL in CUFF IT season (@beyzhive) September 30, 2022

Beyoncé & Ms. Tina Supporting Solange at Ballet Show in New York City — Sept. 29th. ?? pic.twitter.com/LPDv8ODVcB — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 30, 2022

My baby momma composed for the New York City Ballet ? @solangeknowles ??? pic.twitter.com/X8MdK4HG1C — Renell Medrano (@Renellaice) September 29, 2022

An excerpt from Solange’s composition for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala which premiered last night pic.twitter.com/cNfzHmJXjk — BEY'Z??? is a CHURCH GIRL in CUFF IT season (@beyzhive) September 30, 2022