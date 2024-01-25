Sofía Vergara Snaps at Kelly Clarkson for Calling ‘Griselda’ Transformation ‘Slight’ [Video]

Sofía Vergara was not happy when Kelly Clarkson downplayed her “Griselda” makeup transformation.

via: People

Vergara wants viewers to know that it took a lot of work (and prosthetics) to transform into Griselda Blanco for her upcoming Netflix series.

On Wednesday, The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a clip on TikTok of the Modern Family alum, 51, passionately explaining to the television host, 41, that prepping for the role of “The Cocaine Godmother” was no easy feat.

“This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Clarkson said during the broadcast.

“What?” a surprised Vergara shot back.

As the American Idol winner tried to explain her point of view, Vergara interjected: “Are you crazy?”

“Whatever they did though, it looks slight,” the show host added before being cut off once again.

“No Kelly, it was hours,” the America’s Got Talent judge said as she and the audience members laughed. Yet, the more Clarkson attempted to point out small changes in Vergara’s appearance, the more the Wild Card actress fired back.

“It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!”

Both ladies laughed as Vergara continued to detail the process of becoming Blanco for her upcoming Netflix limited series Griselda, which debuts on Thursday.

“They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose. It was plastic from here to here,” she continued as a pre-recorded video clip played, showing the hair and makeup process from Vergara’s trailer on-set.

Clarkson tried to clarify her comments, adding that the hairstylists and makeup artists “did such a good job that it looks seamless.”

At the Miami red carpet premiere of Griselda on Tuesday, Vergara spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about how she went from a lovable sitcom comedian to portraying the infamous cartel leader linked to dozens of deaths.

“It was a lot of work, it was a lot of preparation,” she explained. “I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand it.”

Vergara said still, she was able to find similarities between herself and the Medellín Cartel boss in order to bring the project to life.

“We are both Colombian, we are both immigrants, we are both mothers, we are both women,” she adds. “So, I did relate to her a lot.”

Griselda was created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman and is directed by Andrés Baiz. Vergara not only stars as the titular character, but also appears alongside Latin music star Carolina Giraldo (also known as Karol G) — who guest stars as Carla, one of the queenpin’s most trusted confidants.

Other actors in the series include Alberto Guerra as Dario Sepúlveda, Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa, Martín Rodríguez as Rivi Ayala, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June Hawkins and Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen Gutiérrez.