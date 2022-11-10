Social Media Star Todrick Hall and Designer Kim Myles Crown The Blingiest House in America

Singer, dancer and social media influencer Todrick Hall and popular HGTV designer Kim Myles (High Design) will find the flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous home in America in the new HGTV series Battle of the Bling. Premiering Friday, Dec. 9, with two back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, the five-episode series will follow Todrick—who boasts more than six million social media followers and more than 800 million video views—and design expert Kim as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically ‘extra’ home bar none. Ultimately, Todrick and Kim, with help from a panel of illustrious HGTV stars, including Alison Victoria, Keith Bynum and ‘The Queen of Versailles’ Jackie Siegel, will bestow the “blingiest of them all” with bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV Magazine.

“We saw homes that were shockingly extra—even to me—and I’m all about the bling,” said Todrick. “Meeting and celebrating these homeowners and their amazing style was a riot. Choosing a winner among these towers of glitz and glam was not easy, as every home was worthy of a crown.”

“I believe in owning your own style and seeing how these people expressed themselves was awe-inspiring and exciting,” said Kim. “The real winners are me, Todrick and the viewers who get to tour these delicious creations.”