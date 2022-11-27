Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Is Engaged [Photos + Video]

Snoop Dogg recently revealed to his millions of followers that his family is expanding following his daughter Cori Broadus‘ engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece.

23-year-old Cori Broadus – also known under her musical moniker, CHOC – accepted her long-term boyfriend’s proposal just a few days ago. The news has been circulating throughout the weekend, but it wasn’t until Saturday (November 26) that the bride-to-be shared an emotional video from the big moment with her Instagram followers.

“The easiest YES ever,” she wrote in the caption of her upload. “@wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

In the clip, viewers will see Broadus and her man wearing matching pink sweatsuits. She walks into a room lit up with a bright, beautiful sign reading, “Will you marry me, Cori?”

When the camera pans over to the “Everybody Dies” singer, she can hardly contain herself. After turning around in disbelief and covering her face a few times, she eventually makes her way to Duece, giving him an obvious answer to his life-changing question.

On his own IG, the recording artist’s partner gave a closer look at the stunning ring. “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you,” he told her in his caption. “My beautiful fiancé.”

Though they’ve been together since 2018, Duece and Broadus’ relationship hasn’t come without its share of struggles. Just a few months ago, the latter had to clap back at haters making claims that her boyfriend is only dating her because of her father’s status in the industry.

“Y’all love saying a n*gga must like me cuz my daddy Snoop Dogg,” she vented at the time. “Like why can’t he just love me for me… I’m my own person. I’m more [than] that and I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all this but I been dealing with this shit since high school.”

Regardless of what internet trolls try to say, the couple is clearly happier than ever. Additionally, the Doggfather has made it known that he approves of his future son-in-law on social media.

“Congrats “@princessbroadus. Baby girl [you] have been blessed. @wayneduece love [you] son-in-law. God is good,” he captioned a post of his own dedicated to his youngest.

