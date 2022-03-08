Snoop Dogg Slams Photographer’s Lawsuit Against Nas for Posting Photo featuring 2Pac & Himself [Video]

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to air out a photographer for filing a lawsuit against Nas after he posted a picture of him and 2Pac together.

via Complex:

“How’s a mothafucka suing Nas for a picture that he in?” Snoop said, adding that photographers have “lost y’all mothafuckin’ rabid ass mind.”

Snoop also questioned current copyright laws, saying that they should be updated. “When you take a picture of a n***a, that picture ain’t yours. That’s a mere likeness-type situation. You’re borrowing my likeness,” he said. “We need new laws to help us as artists, man, because it’s a bunch of mothafuckas selling pictures with my face on it and I don’t get shit ‘cause they took the picture. Can anybody help me with that? Just a basic question.”

News of the lawsuit arrived over the weekend when well-known rap photographer Al Pereira decided to sue Nas for sharing the artwork without permission or without licensing the image, according to HipHopDX. Pereira’s black-and-white photo features Nas, 2Pac, and Redman outside of Club Amazon in 1993.

The lawsuit, which was filed in February, says that the picture’s worth has decreased after Nas posted it on his Instagram account in 2020. Pereira had registered the artwork’s copyright three years before. He’s seeking damages, as well as an injunction against Nas for sharing the image.

Snoop just joined a long list of celebrities discovering how sh*tty copyright laws are in the age of social media.

