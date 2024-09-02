Snoop Dogg Reportedly 'Playing Matchmaker' For Martha Stewart: 'He Can't Understand Why She Hasn't Snagged a Man!' | www.lovebscott.com

Snoop Dogg is reportedly playing matchmaker for close pal Martha Stewart.

Domestic diva Martha Stewart has enlisted an unlikely ally to help revive her dating life.

Sources claim Stewart has leaned on close friend Snoop Dogg for relationship advice – and he’s happily jumped at the chance to play matchmaker.

Snoop, 52, is said to be getting the lifestyle mogul, 83, out of the house on project in hopes she’ll find a romantic partner.

Insiders said: “He can’t understand why a beautiful soul like Martha hasn’t snagged a guy when she looks so great and much younger than her age.”

Over the years the 83-year-old has had a few love interests but none have manifested into a serious relationship.

Sources explained: “The options haven’t been good in terms of serving up a guy who’s sexy and charming and eligible.”

Thankfully for the daytime TV icon, her close pal is willing to do all the heavily lifting and vetting potential matches for her.

Insiders revealed: “Snoop is doing a search of all his contacts to try to come up with some dates and helping Martha to get out more.”

Apparently, it was the California-born rapper’s idea for Stewart to celebrate her birthday at the Olympic Games in romantic Paris, where the pair were stepped out in matching outfits at an equestrian event.

The source added: “It’s good for Martha to get out. She spends too much time by herself. She is too proud to complain, but it can’t be nice making dinner for one all the time.”

As previously reported, Stewart has been on the hunt for a man for quite some time. Sources said she caught the attention of several eligible bachelors after she showed some skin in the iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Insiders said: “Martha put herself out there posing for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue last year. It definitely attracted attention from the opposite sex – now, it’s raining men for her!”

It was a much-needed confidence boost for Stewart, who had her heart broken in 2008 with the failed engagement to 75-year-old billionaire Charles Simonyi, who ended up marrying much-younger Swedish model Lisa Persdotter, 44.

Source said: “It shook Martha’s confidence, and she resigned herself to the fact she wasn’t going to get married. She figured she couldn’t compete on the dating market!”

After the Sports Illustrated issue reminded her she was a force to be reckoned with in the dating scene, Stewart reportedly started sending out bottles of her branded-wine to bachelors – and even posted thirst traps on social media.

Sources said: “Desperate times require desperate measures. It’s no secret Martha likes a glass of wine or three to relax at the end of a long day, but she’s usually alone when she does it. So she gifted all the men she knows with cases of her signature wine with hopes they’ll get the hint and share it with her and help end her loneliness.”

Another insider remarked: “Her attitude has changed. Now she’s got men lining up at the door. Martha is tired of the prim and proper life — and she’s enjoying the ride!”

via: RadarOnline.com