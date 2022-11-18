Snoop Dogg Launches Pet Line Snoop Doggie Doggs Featuring Hoodies, Toys, Bowls, and Accessories [Video]

Welp, it’s finally happened. After getting into businesses including breakfast cereals, children’s cartoons, and (of course) legal cannabis, the world’s most marketable rapper, Snoop Dogg, has gotten around to selling the most fitting product for a businessman with a canine cognomen: Pet accessories.

via: People

On Thursday, the rapper launched a pet line called Snoop Doggie Doggs. And while the line’s name mentions canines, Snoop Doggie Doggs has items designed to fit cats.

Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available on Amazon, where pet owners will find apparel, toys, accessories, and bowls for their furry friends designed by Snoop Dogg himself.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh, I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!” Snoop Dogg said in a statement for the line’s launch.

The line’s designs pull from Snoop’s lifestyle and fashion. Snoop Doggie Doggs’ hoodies, pajamas, and jerseys feature images of the rapper and phrases like “Throw a Dogg a Bone.” Pet parents can also get their dogs and cats a baseball hat featuring Snoop’s signature braids.

Snoop Doggie Doggs’ has plenty of accessories, including leashes, collars, bowls, and harnesses for pet owners with companions who don’t enjoy wearing clothes. The line also offers plush toys for pets, like a stuffed boombox that blasts “Bow Wow Wow, Yippie Yo, Yippie Yay” when a pet bites the right spot.

Those interested in outfitting their pet in something designed by Snoop can find Snoop Doggie Doggs on Amazon. The line encourages customers to share photos of their pet enjoying Snoop Doggie Doggs’ products on social media and tag @SnoopDoggieDoggs and #SnoopDoggieDoggs for a chance to get your pet on the line’s social channels.