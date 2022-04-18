Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Removed Several Death Row Albums From Streaming Services [Video]

Earlier this year, just days before he took the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and more, Snoop Dogg announced that he acquired the rights to Death Row Records.

via: HipHopDX

Snoop Dogg appeared on a recent episode of Drink Champs where he discussed a myriad of topics with co-hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. Among them, the new owner of the Death Row Records brand explained why he decided to remove several Death Row releases from digital streaming platforms, a move that upset fans of the iconic West Coast rap label.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” he said around the 1:51:00 mark. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Snoop Dogg also touched on the death of his mother Beverly Tate, who passed away in October 2021. Just hours after Snoop revealed the life-altering news, he was on stage at Big Night Live in Boston where he’d already been scheduled to perform.

Rather than cancel the show, he told the audience, “I wasn’t even gonna come out here and perform tonight ’cause my mother passed away earlier tonight, but in the spirit of the people of Boston, I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do.”

He echoed those sentiments in the Drink Champs interview, saying, “That’s what mama wanted me to do. To me, her transition made me better. Because now she’s up top watching over me, it’s no accident I wanted all these things that are happening right now because she’s pulling strings for me.”

