‘SNL’ Audience Curses as Ego Nwodim Sketch Goes Completely off the Rails: ‘We Finna Get Fined for That’

A “Saturday Night Live” sketch for the ages.

During the Weekend Update segment of the April 5 episode of the late-night comedy sketch series, Ego Nwodim poked fun at the White House Correspondents Association’s decision to cancel comedian Amber Ruffin’s performance at their upcoming dinner.

Channeling her alter ego, Ms. Eggy, Nwodim, 37, joked that she could take Ruffin’s place, before going on to reveal the type of jokes she would make, if given the opportunity.

At one point, while speaking to the audience, Nwodim asked the crowd, “These men ain’t what?” to which those sitting before her responded in unison, saying, “S—.”

A shocked Nwodim replied, “You finna get fined for that,” as Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che broke out in laughter behind her.

“Lorne will be mad at y’all,” she continued, referring to Lorne Michaels, who created SNL.

It has yet to be confirmed if the FCC will fine SNL, as the banned word made it onto streaming but was caught by the five-second delay on NBC, per Deadline.

Among the “seven dirty words” that are not allowed on public air waves are also piss, f—, c— and motherf—–, according to the outlet.

Clips of the moment shared on SNL’s social media accounts and YouTube page have since muted the curse word but kept Nwodim, Jost and Che’s shocked reactions.

SNL fans, however, are now urging the sketch show to release an uncensored version of the scene.

“How dare you censor it. That was one of the best moments of the season,” one person commented.

“I’ve never seen Michael Che laugh this hard during an Update before!!! We 100% need more of Ms. Eggy!” another chimed in.

“Watched it 6 times in a row, and was still laughing! Perfection!” a third said, while another added, “When the audience understood the assignment and said ‘S—-!’ it was the most cathartic thing that ever happened.”

Saturday Night Live will return on April 12 with Jon Hamm as host and Lizzo as the musical guest.

this SNL Weekend Update bit did NOT go as planned lol Ego Nwodim: 'Cause these men ain't what??? Audience: Shit!!! [everyone on stage gasps] Ego: We're gonna get fired for that! Lorne will be mad at y'all! pic.twitter.com/TnmZcwwCpu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 6, 2025