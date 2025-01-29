Home > NEWS

‘Smallville’ Actor Tom Welling Arrested for DUI in Arby’s Parking Lot

BY: Walker

Published 51 minutes ago

Tom Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent on the Superman origin-story TV show “Smallville,” has had a run-in with the law.

Welling was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Northern California over the weekend.

According to an arrest and booking report obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday, Welling was arrested by a Yreka Police officer just past midnight on Sunday morning and booked into Siskiyou Country Sheriff’s Office custody around 2 a.m. According to the police department, Welling’s blood alcohol level was at least 0.08 percent

Advertisement

Welling, 47, was released several hours later, at around 7 a.m., in anticipation of a future court appearance. His arraignment date is scheduled for the afternoon of March 11.

USA TODAY has reached out to Welling’s representative for comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

On Sunday, Welling posted a tribute for wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling’s birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back!”

She and Welling married in 2019 after six years together and share two children. Welling’s first wife Jamie White filed for divorce in 2013.

Advertisement

Welling portrayed Clark Kent, aka Superman, for 10 seasons of the CW show “Smallville” and hosts a re-watch podcast “Talk Ville” with co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor. In 2022, Welling reunited with co-stars Erica Durance, Kristin Kreuk and John Glover for a panel at New York Comic Con.

via: USA Today

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

DJ Akademiks Owns Up To Sexual Remarks Made Toward 15-Year-Old Following Reported Twitch Ban: “I Am Wrong, I Will Be Better”

By: Walker
NEWS

What Does Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze Mean for People Who Get Aid?

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Mackie Clarifies He Is a ‘Proud American’ After Viral Captain America Comment: ‘I Have the Utmost Respect for Those Who Serve and Have Served Our Country’

By: Walker
NEWS

Bruno Mars Jokes About His Rumored $50 Million Gambling Debt While Celebrating A Major Spotify Streaming Record

By: Walker
NEWS

Zoe Saldana’s Blackface Controversy Resurfaces Just Days After the Actress Received Her First Oscar Nomination for Emilia Pérez

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Edwards Faces Legal Battle with Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard Over Paternity Case

By: Walker
NEWS

In A$AP Rocky’s Hollywood Assault Trial, Accuser Testifies Rapper Allegedly Threatened to Kill Him

By: Walker
CELEBRITY

Queer Domination: The LGBTQIA+ Nominees You Need to Watch at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards

By: Darrel Marrow
NEWS

Doing The Most: Allison Holker Recalls Having Sex With tWitch at Glee Live Concert

By: Walker
NEWS

Spencer Pratt Gives “Hard Pass” To Heidi Montag On Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ & ‘Watch What Happens Live’: “Rather Sit In My Burned House Rubble”

By: Walker