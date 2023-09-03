Sleeping With The Enemy: Scottie Pippen Laughing at Michael Jordan's Expense After Larsa and Marcus Say Engagement Plans Are 'in The Works'

The incredible rivalry between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is one that has gone on for decades, though few saw the latest developments coming.

Gleeful Scottie Pippen is having a good laugh — and scoring points — at former basketball teammate-turned-sworn enemy Michael Jordan’s expense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-Chicago Bull, 57, is whooping it up as he watches Michael have a major cow over news that Michael’s son Marcus is dating Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen.

“Scottie and Larsa are still friendly, and Scottie figures anything that gets under Michael’s skin is a victory for him,” pipped a pal. However, another insider denied the allegations.

The rivals won six NBA championships with the Bulls in the 1990s before their relationship went south — and sources swish there is still no love lost between them.

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, went public with their relationship earlier this year. The Real Housewives of Miami star, who shares three kids with her ex, divorced Scottie in January.

“Michael’s worst nightmare is Marcus will end up marrying Larsa — and his son will be stepdad to his enemy Scottie’s kids,” spilled a spy.

Sources claimed Michael is creeped out by the idea of his boy sleeping with the enemy’s ex-wife — and even tried to nip the romance in the bud.

“He accused his son of dating Larsa just to stir the pot and that he should drop her, but Marcus says he is a grown man who makes his own decisions,” tatted a snitch.

“Larsa and Michael know that with the bad blood between Michael and Scott this could turn into war, but they really are crazy about each other!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scottie’s rep for comment.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Larsa and Marcus are NOT engaged despite Scottie’s ex-wife wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. Sources spilled that the bling is a “promise ring” — but the couple plans to walk down the aisle.

“He gave her a promise ring,” a source with direct knowledge told RadarOnline.com earlier this month, but “the two have been talking marriage.”

Jordan’s son sparked the rumors when he insinuated the two were already engaged.

When TMZ asked Marcus if wedding bells were in their future, he told the cameras they were “looking for a location” and a wedding was “in the works.”

However, RadarOnline.com’s insider said a proposal hasn’t happened yet — but one is coming.

Larsa continued to fuel the engagement fire, later posting “it’s in the works” as the caption of a photo with Marcus. The pair were first linked at the end of 2022 but made it official in January.

Earlier this summer, Michael seemed to diss their relationship when someone asked if he approved of his son’s romance with Larsa.