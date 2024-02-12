SiriusXM to Lay Off 160 Employees, About 3% of Workforce | lovebscott.com

Satellite radio giant SiriusXM is cutting it’s workforce yet again.

via: Variety

SiriusXM is eliminating about 160 jobs, a move to cut expenses that represents a layoff affecting just under 3% of the satellite radio and audio streamer’s workforce.

Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, announced the layoffs in a memo to staff Monday. The cutbacks come after SiriusXM in March 2023 announced it was laying off 475 staffers, about 8% of its headcount at the time.

“To continue on our path to future subscriber growth and sustain our company’s success as the competitive landscape evolves, it’s imperative that we become even more efficient, agile and flexible,” Witz wrote in the memo. “Therefore, today we are making several organizational changes, including the difficult decision to eliminate certain roles, which will allow us to move faster and collaborate more effectively in support of our long-term objectives.”

Witz continued, “From uniting teams and better aligning initiatives, to investing in new technologies that will power our transformation, we are focused on increasing efficiencies and redeploying resources to support the strategic priorities of our business.”

Last fall, SiriusXM unveiled a new logo, a brand-new app, a slate of new channels and shows, and the lower-priced Streaming All Access Plan ($9.99 per month, versus the company’s previous all-inclusive streaming-only at $10.99/month).