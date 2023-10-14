Sir Michael Caine Announces Retirement From Film Acting: ‘You Don’t Have Leading Men at 90’

Michael Caine says he’s retiring from acting … again.

via: The Independent

The enigmatic star of stage and screen, whose seven-decade career spanned 160 films and a handful of iconic roles, said he would bow out on a high following glowing reviews of his final film, the Oliver Parker-directed The Great Escaper.

Released earlier this month, the British film is based on true events and features Sir Michael as Bernie Jordan, a Second World War veteran who sneaks out of his care home and boards a ferry to attend the 70th-anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Though his performance has been widely praised, Sir Michael, who grew up in southeast London in the wake of the Second World War as the son of a fish market porter, has spoken of his decision not to pursue any further roles and end his film acting career on a high.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” he said on Saturday (14 October) in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He added: “I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and it’s got incredible reviews.

“The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” he joked to presenter Martha Kearney. “So I thought, I might as well leave with all this. I’ve got wonderful reviews. What am I going to do to beat this?”

Referring to himself and director Oliver Parker, the Italian Job star continued: “We had a great time on the movie, and I thought, why not leave now?”

He added: “You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls.”

Since his first film role in 1950, Sir Michael has starred in at least 160 films and has won several accolades, including Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1986 (Hannah and Her Sisters) and 1999 (The Cider House Rules).