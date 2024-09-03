Sir Elton John Reveals He's Partially Blind From 'Severe Eye Infection' — But Rock Veteran Insists He's 'Healing' | www.lovebscott.com

Elton John has reportedly been partially blinded by a ‘severe eye infection’, the 77-year-old musician revealed.

Elton John is making a “slow” recovery from his latest health scare.

The 77-year-old music legend has been battling partial blindness from a serious infection.

John made the announcement Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

He continued: “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

John said he had been “quietly spending the summer recuperating at home”, adding: “[I] am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

In his post, he thanked the “excellent team of doctors and nurses” as well as his family, “who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

The news came just days before the release of the retired pop sensation’s documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late. The Disney+ project follows John through his 49th and final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and chronicles the early days of his flourishing 50-year career.

John also gave his health update just weeks after his condition was called into question when he was caught urinating into a bottle in the middle of a shoe store in France. He had apparently been told there was no public restroom nearby, but it was unclear whether his urgency was due to a prostate issue or other health problem.

The Rocket Man singer, who retired from touring in 2023, has had multiple medical issues in recent years, battling pneumonia, persistent hip and knee trouble, prostate cancer and type 2 diabetes. He also had a pacemaker installed following a heart problem in 1999.

John struggled to walk onto the stage at Glastonbury last year and often has to sit down at events, occasionally even using a wheelchair.

He needed hip surgery following a fall in 2021 and was briefly hospitalized after another fall at home last summer.

The singer’s weight fluctuations have also raised eyebrows. Last year, he gained 40 pounds, putting him at risk of further falls or heart attacks, and then dropped the weight again.

He joked at the time: “A lot of my shame comes from the way I’ve put on weight. It’s been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo! But I’ve really concentrated on that during lockdown and I’ve had a lot of help from people in the house.”

John was also seen walking with a cane after undergoing knee replacement surgery in January.

via: RadarOnlime.com