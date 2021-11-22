Singer Sofia Urista Apologized For Urinating On A Male Fan’s Face During Her Show [Photos + Video]

What is going on in this world? After urinating on a male fan during a concert in Daytona, Florida, Singer Sofia Urista is now apologizing for the act.

via: Hot97

Earlier this month, Sofia performed at a music festival in Daytona. While on stage, she told the audience she had to “relieve” herself. Then she brought a male fan on stage and told him to lie down. She performed a rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” and urinated on the male fan. Take a look:

Band's lead singer @sophiaurista of @BrassAgainst pulling down her pants during a live concert in Daytona and peeing on a guy’s face?? #MIAMILIT? pic.twitter.com/INYGUPPs4J — Miami Lit ????????? (@MiamiLitt) November 15, 2021

Sofia apologized on social media. She said she went too far.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits on music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.” She continued,

“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know I didn’t mean to hurt them.” Sofia ended the message by saying she’s not a “shock artist.”

“I am not a shock artist. I always want to put my music first. I’m grateful for all your love and support.”

On Sofia’s post, her fans showered her with love. However, some online users have different views. Check out some reactions:

Privately do what you want but public acts by definition invite public reaction. Not everyone is ok with being exposed to dehumanizing acts. The apology was appropriate. — Tasi (@TasiTalofa) November 17, 2021

No apologies needed! I would have been ecstatic to be up there. — Lexi McAndrew (@lexi_mcandrew) November 16, 2021

This isn't my kinda a thing but it's two consenting adults,so it's all good hahahahaha … and I agree,no apology was required,now I must check out their music @sophiaurista @BrassAgainst https://t.co/K9CPjCZETR — romeo (@arthuromeo) November 18, 2021

Sexual Predator @sophiaurista can be clearly seen using her fame to lure her victim & make him comply in the horrific sexual assault that occurred on stage in Rockville.

The rape apologists who r justifying it as "he liked it" are grooming men & perpetuating rape culture.#MeToo pic.twitter.com/RqQOEmWCtk — Mick Kay (@mick_kaay) November 16, 2021

What kind of fool would have gotten onstage and let her do that to them.