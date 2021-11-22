  1. Home
Singer Sofia Urista Apologized For Urinating On A Male Fan’s Face During Her Show [Photos + Video]

November 22, 2021 11:40 AM PST

What is going on in this world? After urinating on a male fan during a concert in Daytona, Florida, Singer Sofia Urista is now apologizing for the act.

Earlier this month, Sofia performed at a music festival in Daytona. While on stage, she told the audience she had to “relieve” herself. Then she brought a male fan on stage and told him to lie down. She performed a rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” and urinated on the male fan. Take a look:

Sofia apologized on social media. She said she went too far.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits on music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.” She continued,

“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know I didn’t mean to hurt them.” Sofia ended the message by saying she’s not a “shock artist.”

“I am not a shock artist. I always want to put my music first. I’m grateful for all your love and support.”

On Sofia’s post, her fans showered her with love. However, some online users have different views. Check out some reactions:

What kind of fool would have gotten onstage and let her do that to them.

