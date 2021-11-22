Car Used by Young Dolph’s Killers Reportedly Found by Police [Photos + Video]

As the investigation into Young Dolph’s tragic death continues, police believe they have found the vehicle used by the rapper’s assailants. According to Fox 13 reporter Jeremy Pierre, who confirmed the news with multiple law enforcement sources, Memphis police found a white Mercedes Benz in the Orange Mound neighborhood of South Memphis on Saturday (Nov. 20).

According to Fox 13, Memphis authorities found the white, two-door Mercedes Benz on Saturday in the 1100 block of Bradley Avenue, located in South Memphis. Investigators continue to search for two men captured on video during the shooting.

Recordings of the vehicle being placed on the tow truck hit social media, with one IG user saying the car was found behind an abandoned house, Complex reported. However, police have not confirmed this specific claim.

The Paper Route EMPIRE label owner was fatally shot on Wednesday (Nov. 17) while inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a place Dolph frequented when he was in town. Surveillance cameras showed two masked gunmen, one with a rifle and another with a handgun taking aim inside the business. The assailants quickly fled the scene in a “lighter color Mercedes,” witnesses told police.

The three workers at Makeda’s described how traumatized and distraught the shooting left them. Owners of the shop, Maurice and Pamela Hill, are allowing their employees to take the much-needed time off to heal and to return when they are able. In the meantime, they will remain on payroll. As far as opening the shop back up, they say they’re allowing the community to grieve.

But the violence continued. On Thursday (Nov. 18), a person was shot during a vigil for the slain rapper. According to ABC News 24, Memphis Police on Friday arrested and charged three men in the vigil shooting, tweeting, “there is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous [Young Dolph] shooting.”

See a photo of the two gunmen’s car posted by Fox 13 reporter Jeremy Pierre and the car confiscated by police on Twitter below.

