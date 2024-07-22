The Simpsons Writer Says He's 'Proud' After Show Seemingly Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Run | www.lovebscott.com

‘The Simpsons’ seems to have predicted yet another future event.

via People:

In a season 11 episode of the long-running animated series, fans pointed out similarities between Lisa Simpson and Kamala Harris when the cartoon character became the first female president of the United States.

Show writer Al Jean is also celebrating the major prediction. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Jean highlighted the 2000 episode — called “Bart to the Future” — with a side-by-side of Lisa and Harris dressed the same.

“@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he wrote.

The Simpson family’s second eldest child and the current Vice President wore purple blazers with pearl accessories in the photos, stunning fans who responded to the post.

This post was shared on Sunday, July 21 — the same day President Joe Biden announced he would not be accepting the nomination for POTUS ahead of the 2024 election. In a social media post, Biden endorsed Harris for the nomination.

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work,” his statement read, in part. “And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

He continued: “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

This is just one of many times The Simpsons has mirrored reality, with previous episodes also seeming to predict Richard Branson’s trip to space, the historic January 6 insurrection and, most recently, Cypress Hill’s July 10 performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman told Deadline in 2022 that there is a method to the predictions, but keeping the show fresh is still the team’s “greatest creative challenge.”

“Luckily the world keeps delivering things that need reflecting on in the Springfield mirror. So that’s a thank-you to the world, but also the world needs to do better,” he explained to the outlet. “I don’t have any problem with repeating an emotional dynamic. There’s only so many emotional dynamics, like we have a table read where Lisa and Marge have a fight about a charity they co-founded, but Lisa and Marge have had plenty of fights before.”

“You can’t cross off emotional family storytelling just because you’ve told those emotional family stories before,” Selman added. “But you have to have something new to say about the outside world or a new facet of the relationship to explore that’s more specific and more interesting.”

The Simpsons can be streamed via Disney+ and Hulu.