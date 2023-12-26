Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Model Matching Christmas Pajamas Amid Podcast Drama

Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, didn’t let social media drama ruin their holiday spirit.

via Page Six:

The couple, who tied the knot in April, celebrated their first married Christmas together and, like many families, opted to wear cozy, coordinated pajamas to celebrate the occasion.

“Merry Christmas,” the Olympic gymnast wrote on Instagram, sharing a few photos of their matching looks, including a shot where the two were kissing by the white tree.

Both of their plaid sets were from the loungewear brand Bon Viviann, with Biles’ feather-trimmed option ringing in at $112 while Owens’ outfit, which is currently available for pre-order, costs just $68.

Owens, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, was also decked out in a diamond bracelet and necklace and flaunting an orange box from celebrity jewelry Johnny Dang, apparently a gift from Biles.

The photos of the couple’s matching holiday sent a message to fans after recent backlash that Owens received after appearing on the “Pivot” podcast.

Last week, the football player admitted to not knowing who Biles was when they first matched on Raya in 2020, even adding that he believe he was the “catch” in the relationship. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he stated.

For her part, Biles defended her man, posting a photo from their wedding on social media after the backlash with the caption, “mood.”

However, fans still flocked to her comments to criticize Owens, with one writing, “Look, it’s the most decorated US gymnast in US Olympic history! And her… catch?” while tons referred to them as “Mr. & Mrs. Simone Biles.”

It appears the newlyweds enjoy being in sync when it comes to fashion; In recent months, Biles has supported her spouse, showing up to Owens’ games in green and yellow color combinations or official team gear.

They also wore matching white T-shirts and jeans for their engagement photos in 2022, and while celebrating Owens’ birthday this past July, the two coordinated with purple pieces.

And while Biles gave a peek at the jewelry box in Owens’ stocking, here’s hoping he gave her a large apology gift.

Whatever works for them, works for us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)