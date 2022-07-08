Simone Biles 'So Honored' To Become The Youngest Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipient [Photos + Video]

Simone Biles was just honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and it’s honestly so deserved.

via: AceShowbiz

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, July 7, the 25-year-old shared a photo of President Joe Biden placing the medal around her neck as she smiled ear-to-ear. “Medal of Freedom,” she first wrote in the caption.

“I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award,” the athlete further raved. “I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

Simone’s fiance Jonathan Owens also celebrated her achievement on his own Instagram page. Posting some pictures of himself and Simone, he raved, “Words can’t explain how proud i am of you.”

“This has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that!” he added. “You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe.”

When giving the medal to the Olympic medalist at the ceremony, the president said, “Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history.” He added, “When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring.”

“A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” he continued. “Today, she adds to her medal count of 32 – I don’t know if you’re going to find room.”