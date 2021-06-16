Simone Biles' Brother Acquitted of Murder Charges, Mother of Victim Speaks Out [Video]

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was acquitted of murder and other charges on Tuesday — then confronted in the courtroom by the mother of one of the victims who accused him of “killing” her son.

via: The Blast

Simone Biles’ brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, is finally going to be able to put what happened at a New Years party in 2018 behind him. At least when it comes to his legal troubles. The brother of the multi-gold medal winner was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, and felonious assault. For a shooting in which 3 people died including Biles-Thomas’ cousin.

When the judge read the ruling one of the mothers of the victims was not happy. She started yelling at the judge and ultimately rushed towards Biles-Thomas before she was detained.

After years of court battles, Biles-Thomas’s defense team had filled a motion citing inaccuracies in the witness accounts. One of the main points that led to Simone Biles’ brother being let go was that witnesses didn’t get their story straight about what the shooter was wearing.

The judge mentioned in her ruling that the accounts held a “75% accuracy at best”. Essentially this meant that there was not enough evidence to link Biles-Thomas to the crimes. On those grounds, the judge decided to drop the charges.

As the judge finished her deliberation saying, “This matter has drawn to a conclusion, and my heart goes out to the families”, you can already hear some murmuring in the room. Right as the judge finishes speaking there’s a loud cry by the mother of the victim who yells out “You got to be f— kidding me”.

It’s at this point when she starts rushing towards where Biles-Thomas is sitting. Quickly though multiple police officers are able to hold her down before she reaches him!

There was not much known about Simone Biles’ brother before this murder trial. Apparently, the two were actually separated as kids. They had been reunited before this incident took place. In 2019 when the trial started Biles had mentioned on the subject,

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Little else is known about Biles-Thomas other than the fact that he was once in the military. There’s no information on what his current career status is at this point!

Praying the families of the victims find peace.