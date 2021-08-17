Simon Guobadia's Ex, Falynn Guobadia, Announces She is Pregnant [Photo + Video]

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia revealed she pregnant with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks’ baby.

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” Falynn told her YouTube fans. “Jaylan and I are expecting,” the celebrity reiterated. “We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby.”

The parents-to-be even dropped a hint as to the sex of the baby using blue heart graphics in the video.

In June, Falyn was seen having drinks with Jaylan, after her ex Simon accused them of having an “affair.”

However, both Falynn and Jaylan initially denied that they are anything more than friends. The two claim they began a relationship in June.

Simon Guobadia and Falynn Guobadia finalized their divorce a few weeks ago.

Although the math really doesn’t add up, we are sending a big congratulations to Falynn and Jaylan.

You can watch the full announcement video below.