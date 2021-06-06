Simon Guobadia Drops Receipts Alleging Falynn Guobadia Cheated During Their Marriage [Exclusive Details]

Simon Guobadia wants the world to know that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, was unfaithful during their marriage.

He took to Instagram to share a series of alleged receipts, intended to prove Falynn’s infidelity.

Along with a series of photos and video taken from home security cameras, Simon captioned:

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami. Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb fucks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed.

Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse?????. I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby to prove that she was actively cheating.”

Simon first filed for divorce from on Jan. 15, according to Fulton County court records. Less than one week later, on Jan. 21, Simon dismissed his divorce complaint.

On Valentine’s Day, Simon posted a photo of the now-estranged couple on Instagram alongside a statement about fighting for love.

On Feb. 19 Simon filed for divorce for a second time, alleging again that his marriage with Falynn was “irretrievably broken” and requesting that their prenuptial agreement, dated two days before their wedding, be enforced to resolve “all issues of the marriage.”

If you look at the timestamps on this footage, they read 2.16.21 — that’s two days after Valentine’s Day and three days before Simon filed for divorce a second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMON IYORE GUOBADIA (@iamsimonguobadia)

Sources close to lovebscott.com exclusively tell us that Simon and Falynn wanted to be in a polyamorous relationship and ‘were always looking for a third person.’

From the situation unfolding, it looks like Falynn and Jaylan may have gotten a little too close for comfort and ended up breaking the rules of their arrangement.

Whatever’s going on — Simon, Falynn, Jaylan, and Porsha seem all tangled up in some Tyler Perry-style mess!