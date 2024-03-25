Simon Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Brought Gunman to Marital Home, Police Called to Scene | lovebscott.com

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams shocked all when she has filed to divorce Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

via: Page Six

Guobadia fired back at estranged wife Porsha Williams’ divorce filing, claiming in new court documents that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star brought an “armed gunman” to their marital home.

In the documents, obtained by Page Six Monday, Guobadia alleges the reality star “abandoned” their house at one point, only to return with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].”

The entrepreneur claims that Williams brought the man on two occasions.

Guobadia alleges that during one instance, which took place on March 21, he had to call police to “maintain the peace.”

He also claims that Williams, 42, had “third parties” to call and harass Guobadia and others “in an effort to force them out.”

Guobadia alleges that on or about March 24, Williams, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend made a “forcible entry” into the marital home, disengaged security cameras and “tampered with items and evidence.”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents state.

“[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children —

[Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

Guobadia, 59, is requesting a judge issue a restraining order against the Bravolebrity.

Reps and attorneys for Williams did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. Page Six also has reached out to the police department to confirm Guobadia’s allegations.

Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia last month after just one year of marriage and immediately requested that the businessman not “destroy” any financial records.

In his filing, however, Guobadia claims Williams took “calculated steps” to marry and divorce him shortly thereafter to “intentionally trigger” parts of their prenup for “personal financial gain and greed.”

Williams since has severed all public ties to her now-estranged husband, removing his last name from her Instagram account and deleting various photos.

Since then, Guobadia already has sparked romance rumors with a fitness trainer.