Shyne on His Relationship With Diddy After 1999 Nightclub Shooting: ‘I Don’t Really Blame That on Him Now’ [Video]

This past summer former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne was finally able to welcomed back to the United States nearly 10 years after being deported to his home country of Belize.

via: Complex

During an appearance on the latest episode of Drink Champs, Shyne sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss his career, politics, and life after prison.

Shyne, who was in jail from 2001 through 2009 for his hand in a nightclub shooting that involved his former record label boss, Diddy, spoke about his relationship with the Bad Bad Records CEO following the New York nightclub incident.

“I don’t really blame that on him now as much as I did then,” Shyne explains at around the 39:00 mark in the video. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness. But in retrospect, I blame it more on the lawyers that were advising him. Because his lawyers were there to secure a ‘not guilty’ verdict by any means.”

Shyne continued, “He’s a $100 million corporation and they looked at me as the enemy. This is how many years ago? This is 20-something years ago. Puff is still young relatively. So he’s much younger then and it’s a lot of pressure. He’s about to lose everything. I’m about to lose everything. I’m from that though. Diddy is a musician, but he wasn’t from that. So his response shouldn’t be expected to be my response. When your lawyers are misleading you and misguiding you, that’s how everything fell apart. And he said that to me. He said, ‘I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have never listened to those lawyers.’ I forgave him. It was traumatic. I would forgive him and then you might hear me a few months later going in on him. That was over a decade ago and I was in a different space then.”

Back in 2020, Shyne was elected as the Leader of the Opposition at the House of Representatives in Belize. After government officials attempted to approve an amendment that would prevent ex-convicts like him from running for office, Shyne says Diddy lent him support.

“Diddy lost it when he heard that,” he said. “He got the REVOLT people involved, he got the publicists, he got his legislative friends. He said, ‘We can’t let this happen.’ Puff, to me, totally redeemed himself.”

Check out Shyne’s full interview on Drink Champs up top, and stream the episode now on all major platforms.