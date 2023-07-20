Show Me the Receipts: Cardi B Set to Examine Blogger Tasha K's Bank Statements in Court Over $3 Million Owed

It’s been over a year since blogger Tasha K lost to Cardi B in a legal battle over defamation.

via: Radar Online

Cardi B has demanded the blogger who owes her $3 million show up to court with copies of all her financial records for an examination, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi requested the hearing take place on August 9. The rapper wants to grill Tasha K about the sources of her income.

As we first reported, last year, Cardi was awarded a 7-figure sum as part of a defamation lawsuit she brought against Tasha.

Cardi even testified in court that Tasha spread lies about her having worked as an escort and that she had used hard drugs. A jury found the blogger liable and ordered her to pay $1 million in general damages and another $250k in medical expenses. On top of that, Cardi was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Following her court win, Cardi fired off various subpoenas to Google, where Tasha makes money through ads on her YouTube channel. The rapper demanded the company turn over all money owed to Tasha. Cardi then went after Tasha’s bank account.

Over the course of a couple of months, Cardi collected several thousand owed to Tasha. This led to Tasha filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. The bankruptcy caused Cardi’s collection efforts to be put on pause.

In court, Tasha listed her assets in the $50k-$100k range while her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million. Her assets include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.

Cardi is the creditor owed the most in Tasha’s bankruptcy.

Now, Cardi wants Tasha to come to court with a series of documents. She has asked for copies of all “transfers Debtor’s financial or other assets to any third party, bank account or trust made from March 21, 2019, to present.”

Further, she wants Tasha to explain how she plans to pay the $3 million debt owed, especially since she believes it cannot be wiped clean in bankruptcy.

In addition, Cardi wants copies of Tasha’s, “direct or indirect income streams through Social Media Platforms or through wire transfers, cash payments or transfers via applications such as PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or CashApp or any other manner for designed for transferring funds to Debtor or at Debtor’s direction to third parties.”

Cardi wants information on all of Tasha’s social media platforms and a copy of her financial statement generated by QuickBooks or similar accounting software.

The motion asked Tasha to also bring copies of her., “Income Tax Returns for Debtor (including jointly filed) for 2019, 2020, 2021 (including all schedules) and including any 1099 forms and Schedule K-1 forms. Income Tax Return for 2022 (including all schedules and when filed) and including any 1099 forms and Schedule K-1 forms.”

Cardi even wants photos of all household goods and furnishing, fur and jewelry owned by Tasha. She also requested copies of all her credit card statements and lists of any crypto currency.

Tasha has yet to respond.