Ex-GF of Tom Hanks’ Son Argues Self-defense in Assault Battle Days After Being Barred From Dragging Hollywood Star Into Case

The legal battle between exes Chet Hanks and Kiana Parker continues.

via: Radar Online

The ex-girlfriend of Tom Hanks’ son Chet has demanded the lawsuit accusing her of assaulting the Hollywood star’s offspring be dismissed — claiming her actions were done to protect herself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kiana Parker has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss all claims brought by Hanks.

As we previously reported, Hanks and Parker have been involved in dueling lawsuits ever since their nasty split in 2021.

In her lawsuit, Parker, who previously obtained a temporary restraining order against Hanks, demanded $1 million for alleged abuse. She accused Tom and Rita Wilson’s son of physically assaulting her on multiple occasions during their relationship.

Hanks’ lawsuit accused Parker of using his credit card without his permission and assault. He said after learning of the fraudulent charges, he broke off the relationship and canceled the lease on their Texas rental.

On January 8, 2021, the day after he allegedly broke up with Parker, Hanks claimed she showed up to their home with “three menacing large men.”

He said one of the men had a gun. Hanks said his ex approached him holding a pot and a knife. He said she proceeded to smash him over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife.

Hanks said his ex told him she would ruin him while he bled profusely. He claimed to have suffered emotional distress.

As part of her response, Kiana denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said her actions were done in self-defense and claimed Hanks suffered no actual injury.

The denial comes weeks after a judge ruled Parker would not be allowed to introduce evidence related to Tom. She claimed the actor had referred her to a spiritual advisor “for the emotional distress she suffered while living in Los Angeles, CA with” his son.

Kiana failed to provide the name of the alleged spiritual advisor. As a result, the judge ruled she cannot bring up the topic in the trial.