Shots Fired at Donald Trump Rally in Pennsylvania, He Apparently Got Shot in the Ear [Video] | lovebscott.com

Donald Trump appeared to be shot in the ear as shots were fired at the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

CNN Live feed on what appears to be shots fired at Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/qW5UauKviZ — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump pumps his fist as blood covers his face after ‘pops’ ring out. pic.twitter.com/XSLVR055bv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

Trump is currently safe and is expected to survive, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. He had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

Reporters on the scene saw smoke and heard what they initially thought were fireworks before everyone ducked and law enforcement encircled Trump.

Screams from the audience rang out as the scene unfolded.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that “the former President is safe.”

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Cheung said. “More details will follow.”

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.