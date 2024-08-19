Shiloh Jolie Reportedly Finally Wins Her Fight to Drop Pitt From Surname in Yet Another Brad Pitt Versus Angelina Jolie Family Feud Twist | www.lovebscott.com

Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has reportedly received the official green light to drop her father’s last name and identify only with her mother, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has gotten the official green light to drop her estranged father’s last name and identify only with her mother, Angelina Jolie, as their bitter family feud rages on.

A judge approved the 18-year-old’s request to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie as the Fight Club star was reported to have “virtually no contact” with his older children.

Shiloh filed the paperwork on her latest birthday as she and her siblings distanced themselves from their movie star dad in the wake of their parents’ contentious 2016 split.

Peter Levine, Shiloh’s attorney, explained the move was in response to “painful events” and asked for sensitivity regarding the young adult’s “independent and significant” decision.

The dancer reportedly handled the legal process independently, hiring and paying for Levine’s counsel herself. Per California law, which requires a person to notify the public of their name change in a local newspaper, Shiloh ran a notice in the Los Angeles Times for a month after filing the paperwork on her 18th birthday.

Pitt, 60, has apparently also become estranged from his eldest three children: Pax, 22, Maddox, 20, and Zahara, 19.

Zahara identified as simply “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a sorority induction ceremony last November, and Us Weekly previously reported Maddox hadn’t used Pitt as his last name on legal documents since as early as 2021. A source told the outlet he, too, “want[ed] to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Pax reportedly blasted his father in a 2020 social media post, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a——!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence … So, Happy Father’s Day, you f—— awful human being!!!”

Pitt still had visitation with his younger children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. But theater fans recently noticed Vivienne’s name was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in Playbill credits for The Outsiders, which she helped her mom produce.

An insider said: “It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

Another source close to the family also previously said Pitt’s “engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule.” The actor was spending most of his time shooting his upcoming racing movie, F1, in Europe.

Pitt has accused Angelina, 49, of turning their children against him, while the Girl, Interrupted actress has claimed her ex physically abused her and the kids. Since their divorce, the pair have been locked in court battles over child custody as well as their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

via: RadarOnline.com