She's Coming: New Beyoncé Project 'Renaissance' Drops July 29 [Photo]

A new Beyoncé era is upon us!

Tidal has announced that a new Beyoncé project ‘Renaissance’ is set to drop July 29.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

We don’t know much about the project aside from the fact that it has 16 tracks, but Bey did drop a little hint in the September Issue of Harper’s Bazaar

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Get your coins ready! You can pre-save ‘Renaissance’ on Apple Music and Spotify here.