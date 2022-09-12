  1. Home
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Her First Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Abbott Elementary'

September 12, 2022 5:49 PM PST

Sheryl Lee Ralph is finally an Emmy-winning actress.

She took home a career first  Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Abbott Elementary’.

This makes Sheryl the second Black woman to win in that category, following in Jackée Harry’s footsteps.

Jackée took to social media to give everyone a quick history lesson and also celebrate Sheryl’s incredible win.

Congrats Sheryl! It’s much deserved. Check out her powerful acceptance speech below.

