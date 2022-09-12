Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Her First Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph is finally an Emmy-winning actress.

She took home a career first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Abbott Elementary’.

This makes Sheryl the second Black woman to win in that category, following in Jackée Harry’s footsteps.

Jackée took to social media to give everyone a quick history lesson and also celebrate Sheryl’s incredible win.

The network originally wanted @thesherylralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it. Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! ? I’m so exited for her #Emmys win! — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 13, 2022

Congrats Sheryl! It’s much deserved. Check out her powerful acceptance speech below.

#Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph: "Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream…couldn't come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you." https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/qPpGSFfGw5 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022