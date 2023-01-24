Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface To Open Super Bowl LVII [Photos]

The complete lineup of Super Bowl LVII performers is finally here!

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface are taking their talents to the football field, as the two legacy artists have been announced as opening performers for Super Bowl LVII. Taking place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. both will sing solo before kickoff.

The Abbott Elementary star is set to perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while the R&B legend will deliver “America the Beautiful.” Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

This marks the second year in a row a country music performer will sing the national anthem. Before 2022’s faceoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mickey Guyton sang the centuries-old ballad with Jhene Aiko taking “America The Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” harmonized by Mary Mary and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

According to The Wrap, CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will sign the national anthem for Stapleton; deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show; and Colin Denny, a Deaf Native American, will sign “America the Beautiful.”

“Truly excited and honored,” said Babyface of the opportunity on Twitter.

“Someone wake me up from this dream,” exclaimed Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup. @NFL @NFLonFOX @RocNation ?: #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/A5LVW4isjF — Babyface (@babyface) January 24, 2023

Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation ?: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mo31Zz8HdC — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023