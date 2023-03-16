Sherri Shepherd Says Serving Jail Time Was ‘Life Lesson’ for Success

Sherri Shepherd is opening up about lesson that lead to her success.

via: Page Six

“Yeah, I went to jail for not paying my tickets. At the time I did not think being in jail was a good moment, but looking back I learned to pay all my bills,” she told Page Six.

“Jail, that was a classroom… it was a life lesson, and now I pay my bills on time.”

The former cohost of “The View” served eight days for owing $10,000 in unpaid moving violations in the early ’90s at the beginning of her showbiz career.

“One of the girls in jail said, ‘Leave Sherri alone because she’s gonna be somebody and we are going to be here for the rest of our lives,’ literally that’s what she used to say,” the star told us of her time behind bars.

“Her name was Shelby and she came to both my weddings when I got out. But sometimes people see things in you that you don’t see yourself, and when she said those words, ‘Sherri is gonna be somebody,’ I never thought that for myself. So I just knew that something was going to happen.”

The daytime TV host premiered her latest, eponymous show last fall via production company Debmar-Mercury after filling in for Wendy Williams on her show.

When Williams was unable to return to her own show due to various health issues, the hit series was axed after 13 seasons, and Shepherd’s show was launched.

There was some bad blood when Shepherd took over. Williams was quoted as saying, “I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing.” She further told her rapper pal Fat Joe via Instagram Live in May of 2022: “I love being on my own show, and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

However, Shepherd said of Williams, “Wendy is the queen… There’s something for everybody.”

Shepherd and her executive producer, Jawn Murray, were spotted attending an event called “Collabs See Your Power,” hosted by Shelia and Germaine Leftridge, at 48 Lounge.