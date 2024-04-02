‘Sherri’ Shepherd Daytime Talk Show Renewed for Season 3 | lovebscott.com

Sherri Shepherd will continue her daytime reign.

via: Deadline

The talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd has been cleared in more than 95 percent of the U.S. The nationally syndicated daytime weekday show airs on the Fox Television Stations, as well as the Nexstar, Sinclair, Hearst, Gray and Scripps broadcast groups.

Sherri ranks second this season among all syndicated talkers among women 25-54, up from third place in its freshman year. It has already garnered four Daytime Emmy nominations (Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host among them), as well as five NAACP Image Awards and a People’s Choice Award nod.

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers,” said Shepherd in a statement. “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the FOX Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected!”

“We thank our great station partners for continuing to make Sherri the centerpiece of their daytime lineups,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. “These renewals are a tremendous tribute to Sherri and the show’s outstanding production team, who after less than two full seasons have made this show into a popular daytime staple with viewers, stations and advertisers.”

Sherri tapes live at New York City’s Chelsea Studios in front of a studio audience. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, are both executive producers. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.