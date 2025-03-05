Sherri Shepherd is Concerned Over Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars’ Revealing Looks on the Red Carpet: ‘This is Not It’

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Sherri Shepherd is speaking out about Hollywood’s latest red carpet trend.

On the latest episode of her eponymous talk show, the host lamented a recurring theme of nudity on the red carpet — particularly, during Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty, expressing concern over the ensembles worn by Julia Fox, Zoë Kravitz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“When I tell you the ladies bared it all on the red carpet, it was just almost too much to show on daytime TV,” said Shepherd, citing Fox’s sheer dress “that barely covered her cookie jar” and Kravitz’s butt-baring gown. “We blurred it all. You could see everything. Zoë Kravitz graced us with her butt crack. You could see everything.”

She also cited Stallion’s dark green gown with “only matching green pasties to cover up her breasts.” Shepherd said, “I say this with all the love that I have: ladies, this is not it. And I say this because there are young women, young girls who are looking up to all of you. You’re gonna have these young ladies emulating you.”

“Remember when your grandmother would tell you, ‘Let them use their imaginations, be a little mysterious’? Nobody gets to use imagination,” added Shepherd, who later addressed Stallion directly. “Megan Thee Stallion, I love you. I do. But I’m so upset because God gave you a legitimate gift. You are amazing with your lyrical rhymes and how smart you are.”

Acknowledging the sentiment that a lot of celebrities aren’t in the business of being role models, Shepherd added, “But here’s the thing, it comes with the territory. You can’t escape it.” Clarifying that she is “not trying to shame anybody,” Shepherd said, “I’m just concerned where all this is going. I said it before when I talked about Kanye’s wife, who went to the Grammys last month and she took off her coat and had nothing on.”

“And it wasn’t just her cookie jar,” said Shepherd of Bianca Censori’s viral ensemble. “We saw cakes and croissants, too, when she was standing there. The one thing I will say is she looked very uncomfortable. . . she looked very uncomfortable because you’re standing in front of a bunch of men. We gotta think about our future.”

Concluded Shepherd, “These young girls who are emulating you, they don’t have security around them. So they’re emulating you and they go to these parties and something tragic could happen. These are our future, these young women and young men. I’ll get off my soap box, I love all of y’all, but Auntie Sherri has spoken.”

