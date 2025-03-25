Sherri Shepherd And Nia Long Reportedly Have Heated Confrontation in Lobby of ‘Othello’ on Broadway

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Drama reportedly unfolded at the star-studded premiere of Othello on Sunday night (March 23), and this time, the intense Shakespearean dialogue wasn’t just confined to the stage.

On Sunday night, Shepherd went to the blow-out debut of the white-hot show “Othello” — which stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal — alongside stars from Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes to Angela Bassett and Joe and Jill Biden.

And on her chat show Monday morning, Shepherd said she’d been accosted by an “unnamed celebrity” before the the show began.

The former “View” co-host said that the star “grabbed my arm and forcefully turned me around… and she says to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.’”

We’re told it was “Boyz In The Hood” and “Friday” star Long.

Shepherd said she denied the disses, but the adversary spat: “Yes, you have!”

Shepherd said she was left “really mad.”

“I went to the bathroom during the intermission and I waited there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies room,” she said.

“You don’t get to grab me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and just walk away.”

The actress and talk show star said that she thinks it was a case of mistaken identity, and invited the “unnamed celebrity” to come on her show to hash it out.

Also at the star-studded opening were Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Christine Baranski, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, Tamron Hall, Sunny Hostin, Keegan Michael Key, Spike Lee and many others.

A rep for Long didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

