Shein By Sherée? Shereé Whitfield Slammed for Not-So-Original Clothing Line

Shereé Whitfield debuted her She by Shereé clothing line after ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ finale on Sunday night — and it’s already being slammed by social media.

via Page Six:

Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.

“Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted.

“Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.

Whitfield’s set retails for $130, while Shein and Amazon sell their versions for a fraction of the price.

“So after 10+ years of no fashion, you just put your name in a look alike Jeffree Star logo, printed it in a Ali Express/Shein garment and charged it 130$?!” they tweeted.

“Gurl How dreadful! We were rooting for you smh. She by Sheree? More [like] She by Shein Express wtf?! You know what #RHOA.”

Sunday night’s “RHOA” finale saw Whitfield pull off a She by Shereé fashion show — 14 years after a lackluster presentation that her good friend Dwight Eubanks infamously dubbed a “fashion show with no fashions” that was “dreadful.”

Whitfield’s castmates were thrilled to see She by Shereé materialize following a series of setbacks that were documented on Season 14 of the hit Bravo reality show.

After going live with her merchandise on Sunday, the designer claimed that the She by Shereé website crashed due to “overwhelming interest” and an “influx of love.”

Whitfield assured fans that the issue was “being worked on” and urged them to check back in periodically.

“We are working to get this quickly resolved,” she wrote in a statement. “We wish to serve you soon. Thank you for your interest. Thanks to the customers whom we were able to serve so far tonight.”

As of Monday afternoon, the site is still down.

Meanwhile, Whitfield’s boss, “Housewives” honcho Andy Cohen, was able to get his hands on a gray She by Shereé hoodie. “I got mine…..” he captioned a mirror selfie on Twitter. “#ShebySheree @IamSheree.”

Whitfield did not immediately respond to Page Six Style’s request for comment.

If Shereé was going to go the fast fashion/IG Boutique route — she could’ve done this years ago. What was all that fuss about samples?

See some of the reactions to Shereé’s clothing line below.

Shereé is charging $150 for an Amazon hoodie pic.twitter.com/2z4R8lhHRl — ? (@overlyyork) September 5, 2022

The fact that people are finding Sheree pieces on Shein, AliExpress & Amazon let me know she never really wanted to do She by Sheree. It’s time for a Viking’s funeral at this point. I don’t want to hear anymore about this brand or collection. — Fury Le?? (@Le_Ology) September 5, 2022

Look I'm always down for supporting black businesses but when they are authentic in design. She by Sheree out here charging 130 for an outfit you can get on Amazon for 30. pic.twitter.com/HwQqaTQVDT — Goddess Yemoja (@DeeplyLovedSoul) September 5, 2022

I respect Shereé’s lil scam ?. Amazon leggings and pretending the site crashed are good tactics pic.twitter.com/4LH6QKTofC — The Yogart Lady (@nicspalate1) September 5, 2022

sheree getting these pieces from amazon and slapping her logo on it is funny as fuck — 9/19 ?? (@blackboyreign) September 5, 2022

I knew it ??? and y’all be like “she did it. Support it if it’s quality” this is selling on Amazon for $27!!!!!! Like I said, Sheree lost her damn mind! #RHOA #ShebySomeoneelse https://t.co/mLCRP2QWLY — ???? ?. ? ™? (@iammikey____) September 5, 2022