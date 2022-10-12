Shawn King Sues Former Business Managers For Allegedly ‘Hiding Millions’

Shawn King — not to be confused with Shaun King — is suing her former business and family office managers who allegedly “conspired to funnel millions of dollars of funds” of her money and assets to numerous individuals.

She claims these individuals took advantage of her deceased husband, Larry King.

via The Blast:

Shawn stated she and Larry’s assets were transferred to third parties without her knowledge or consent, in order to hide Larry King‘s improper transfers of funds for their own benefit. Shawn is claiming damages for the alleged intentional and malicious fraudulent actions of the third parties in an amount exceeding $100 million!

Shawn is accusing defendants of allegedly “conspiring to interfere with her administration of Larry King’s estate” and to reduce her share of the estate. She is also accusing defendants of “deliberately and/or negligently failing to carry out” the basic function of “managing and completing payment” of recurring household bills, annual taxes, and other taxes.

Their alleged conduct has “resulted in interruptions of service, significant late fees, and penalties” and has caused Shawn “undue distress, anxiety, and embarrassment”.

Shawn is demanding the defendants pay for the “accounting of all real property and personal property, vehicles, jewelry, furniture, art, clothing, and other items acquired with community property funds, and the profits and rents therefrom”.

She is also seeking a temporary restraining order a preliminary injunction, and a permanent injunction to keep her former managers and those who have allegedly conspired against her from “transferring, encumbering, or divesting any interest in the improperly transferred community property assets pending a final judgment in this action”.

Shawn also seeks restitutionary and compensatory damages, and that “all gifts and transfers to the transferee defendants made by Mr. King, Blouin and/or Cinelli and plaintiff’s (Shawn King) community assets are void and of no force or effect and that such community property must be returned to plaintiff to hold as community assets for the benefit of plaintiff and Mr. King”.

We hope Shawn finds resolution — because people are grimy.