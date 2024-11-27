Sharon Stone Under Fire After Slamming ‘Ignorant, Arrogant’ Americans Who Voted For Donald Trump

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Sharon Stone has hit out at “ignorant” American voters who supported President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

During an appearance at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, the actress was asked her thoughts on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women when she took a thinly-veiled jab at president-elect Donald Trump.

“We have to stop and think about who we choose for government,” the 66-year-old said. “And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself. You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before.”

Clearly frustrated with the election results, the vocal supporter of Kamala Harris blamed “uneducated” Americans who “don’t travel enough” for Trump’s win. “My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything,” she continued. “Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. We haven’t seen this before in our country.”

“So, Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete,” the “Basic Instinct” star claimed. “What I would say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other.”

She discouraged the notion that only “women should help women, because that’s the only way we have survived so far.” Instead, Stone offered, “We must say that good men must help good men, and those good men must be very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men.”

“We can’t continue to pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not good men. And you must be very clear minded and understand that your friends who are not good men are dangerous, violent men,” she argued. “And you have to keep them away from your daughters, your wives and your girlfriends, because this is the time when we can no longer look away, when bad men are bad.”

Following her rant, Stone is trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many chastising her for her “out of touch” remarks. “Millionaire out of touch Sharon Stone says 80% of Americans don’t own passports. Maybe that is because they can’t afford to travel abroad. Not everyone is rich like she and her friends in their clueless bubble,” someone wrote.

Another mocked her, “Yes, Sharon Stone is insane (and stupid).” A third claimed, “Sharon Stone is a self-important air-head who thinks Spacey should be allowed back in her dumba** club.” A fourth remarked, “Sharon Stone is naive, ignorant and arrogant.”

“Wow! This will be the most arrogant and condescending thing you will hear today!” another critic said. Someone else clapped back at the actress, “Sharon Stone doesn’t know what democracy or a republic is. It’s not just for her to decide. The voters decided. Live with it. Enough liberal bulls**t.”

At a separate event at the film festival, Alec Baldwin claimed that Americans are “uninformed about reality.” The actor said at a press conference, “Television news in the United States is a business. They have to make money. There’s a hole. There’s a vacuum. There is a gap, if you will, in information for Americans.”

“Americans are very uninformed about reality – what’s really going on. With climate change, Ukraine, Israel … you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information,” he stated.

“That vacuum is filled by the film industry,” the “Rust” star added. “Not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry, which are very important around the world. But by narrative films, as well where the filmmakers and the buyers, the studios and the networks and the streamers are willing to go that way.”

